SPONSORED: Reveal Your Radiance With a Diamond Glow Treatment at Simply Skin Medical Spa
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Say goodbye to congested pores and dull skin by booking a Diamond Glow treatment for glowing skin that lasts.
A Diamond Glow treatment is a gentle exfoliating and resurfacing treatment with 3-in-1 technology using a Diamond Tip handpiece that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses serums specifically tailored to your skin needs. Diamond Glow uses SkinMedica® Pro-Infusion Serums specifically designed to deliver exceptional skincare and amazing results.
Diamond Glow Can Improve:
- Dryness
- Roughness
- Uneven Skin Tones
- Acne
- Photo Damage
- Radiance
What is the treatment process?
Diamond Glow is performed by Licensed Estheticians – you will be asked to lay on a facial bed where they will assess your skin and determine the correct serum(s) & products to use. Once ready, the diamond-tipped handpiece will be passed over your skin in smooth even strokes and the process is repeated 2-3 times. Once finished – aftercare products will be applied and you’re able to resume normal activity immediately.
What does it feel like?
Diamond Glow is a pain-free treatment – you will feel a light scratching sensation and potentially warm depending on your sensitivity level.
