SWINGING FOR THE FENCES: Moniteau Senior Emma Covert Has Lofty Goals for Herself, Team This Season



WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Emma Covert wants to win a District 9 softball championship for all the usual reasons.

And for some not-so-usual ones — ones that show how mature the Moniteau senior is beyond her years.

“I want to go all the way — as far as we can,” Covert said. “I want to make D9 and I want to win. I want to keep going, not just because I want a medal. That’s not why I want to get to D9. I want to get to D9 so I can show all these other kids how great this sport is and how many connections you can make and all the life lessons that it teaches you. It’s not just a sport. It prepares you for so much more in life. It teaches you so much more than, ‘Hey, let’s win.’”

It’s certainly taught Covert a great deal over the years.

Things haven’t always gone smoothly for her on the softball field. There have been profound struggles.

She’s found a way to persevere.

In the circle, there have been good days and bad days.

Last year she certainly had a few of both.

She struck out 49 in 52⅔ innings last season, but also had a 5.45 ERA.

Moniteau had a team ERA of 6.66 last season, which was a large part of the reason why the Warriors fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a District 9 title.

It’s made her determined to return this season better for the experience.

“I just keep working hard,” Covert said. “I just keep putting in the hard work. I just keep working through it.”

That has paid off.

Covert has become a different pitcher this season.

Through five official games for the Warriors this spring, Covert is sporting a 2.04 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .189 against her after firing a one-hitter against a dangerous Keystone lineup on Thursday afternoon. Last year, batters hit .308 against the hard-throwing right-hander.

It helps that Covert has an exceptional defense behind her.

Moniteau has already turned six double plays this season — an unheard of number in softball.

“Before I used to try to knock down the balls coming up the middle. Now I just let them go,” Covert said. “I let (shortstop Emily Staab) get them and you see she turned a double play on that one she got (against Keystone). Just trusting in your defense and know what they can do has helped me.”

There’s been nothing wrong with Covert at the plate.

Last season, she batted .531 with six doubles, three triples and two home runs. She drove in a team-leading 25 in just 49 at-bats.

This year she is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

There’s plenty of protection for Covert in the Moniteau lineup, which is constructed to give the middle-of-the-order thumpers — namely Covert and Autumn Stewart — plenty of runners on base when they step up to the plate.

“There’s no one on this team where I’m like ‘Oh no, she’s at bat with runners in scoring position,’” Covert said. “Every single person can hit the ball. Every single person knows how to do their job. I don’t get worried at all. They’re all playing great ball.”

It has produced a level of excitement in Cherry Township that hasn’t been felt since the Warriors were state championship contenders with all-time Moniteau greats like Kennedy and Kristina DeMatteis, Gabby Stewart, Alyssa Dailey and Cortney Claypoole in uniform.

“Our teams have always been good throughout the years. It’s just who shows up on game day. Who wants to show up or who just kind of wants to be here,” Covert said. “This team, everyone shows up. This team wants to go all the way.”

Covert is clear about what she wants out of this season at Moniteau.

She’s also clear about what she wants out of her future.

On Halloween last fall, Covert committed to play softball at Grove City College. She plans to study mechanical engineering.

Initially Covert reached out to Wolverines head softball coach Kristen Cramer, who then came and saw Covert play.

She was intrigued enough to bring Covert on a college visit.

That’s when Covert was hooked.

“People always told me everyone at Grove City is so nice,” Covert said. “I was like, ‘Yeah. OK. They’re probably nice.’ No. They truly are really nice. Everyone. They’re so nice. The coaches know what they are talking about. The players are great. They’re so supportive. They have the major I want to do. They have a great program.”

Grove City College has been something of a prime stop for District 9 athletes in multiple sports. The softball team is no exception.

Clarion Area grads Noel Anthony and Kaitlyn Constantino are shining there now.

Anthony and Covert were teammates on Cranberry Chaos, a travel team out of Seneca, Pa.

“Honestly, I don’t think I could have asked for anything better than going to Grove City College,” Covert said. “They have a great program there and the education is top-notch. I’m very excited.”

