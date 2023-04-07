 

Two-Vehicle Collision Stymies Traffic on Route 68

Friday, April 7, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

E7688614-9165-4B12-9F33-CD6DDED4B090MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 12:19 p.m. on Thursday April 6, for a two-vehicle collision near the Burger King parking lot on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 2:04 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

