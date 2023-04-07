Two-Vehicle Collision Stymies Traffic on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 12:19 p.m. on Thursday April 6, for a two-vehicle collision near the Burger King parking lot on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 2:04 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.