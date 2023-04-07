Weckerly Issues New Marriage License Guidelines

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Deputy Register and Recorder Rebekah Weckerly, newly appointed Marriage License Intake Specialist by Clarion County Register & Recorder Greg Mortimer, has issued new guidelines to be followed to obtain a marriage license at the Clarion County Courthouse.

“Under Pennsylvania law, no couple may be joined in marriage in the Commonwealth until a marriage license is obtained,” advised Weckerly. “Once the license is issued, the license can be utilized in any county of the Commonwealth but is void if utilized outside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

To begin the application process, the couple intending to marry has two options.

They can both appear together at the Register and Recorder’s Office on the first floor of the Clarion County courthouse to complete the application process, or they can apply for their license online.

For instructions on both options, the couple should go to www.co.clarion.pa.us and go to ‘Government’ at the top of the screen. Under Directory of Elected Officials, click on ‘Register & Recorder’. On the ‘Menu Options’ on the left side of the screen, click on ‘Marriage Licenses’. This will then list guidelines for applicants to apply for a marriage license in-person or online.

For those marriage license applicants that do not have access to a computer, and wish to apply in person, Weckerly listed the following instruction:

• Applicants must be 18 years of age to apply for a marriage license. State law now prohibits marriages for individuals under 18 years of age.

• The couple intending to marry must appear together in the Register and Recorder’s first-floor Clarion County courthouse office. Both applicants must present some form of identification (photo I.D., birth certificate, etc.) at the time of application.

• Prior to any questions asked of the applicants, they are sworn in under oath that all statements made on the application are true and correct answers to the best of their knowledge and belief.

• The required information on the marriage license application includes the full names of the applicants; their social security numbers, occupations, birthplaces, current mailing addresses, and the borough or township in which they reside. Parental information also needed includes their full names, current addresses, occupations, birthplaces, and maiden name of the mother of each applicant.

• Miscellaneous information on the applications includes whether the marriage contemplated is the first, second, or other marriage of the applicants; a statement that neither of the applicants is related; a statement that neither of the applicants is under the influence of intoxicative liquor or narcotic drugs at the time of application; and that neither of them is currently under a court-ordered guardianship.

• If either of the applicants has been divorced, information on the date of the most recent divorce and the cause of the most recent divorce, as listed on the divorce decree, must be obtained for the application. Only in the event the applicant has been divorced within one month of the marriage license application, a copy of the divorce decree must also be presented to the office.

• If either of the applicants has had a previous marriage end through death, the date of the spouse’s death must be submitted for the application process.

• Once the application is completed, there is a three-day waiting period until the license may be issued. In case of an emergency or extraordinary circumstances, the court may be petitioned to waive the waiting period.

• The license is valid for 60 days from the date of issue.

• The cost of the license is $43.00 and is payable by cash, check, or debit/credit card. There is an additional $3.00 transaction fee if a debit/credit card is utilized for payment. A $2.00 additional fee is also charged if the couple opts to have the marriage license sent to them through the U.S. Mail after the three-day waiting period.

• Under federal and state law, all marriage license applicants are also given the opportunity to register to vote at the time of application.

The Register and Recorder’s Office is open to take marriage license applications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to Weckerly, no appointment is required but is appreciated to help streamline the application process. Questions on the procedure or to request an appointment may be addressed to Weckerly at 814-226-4000 ext. 2502.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.