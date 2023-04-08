 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, April 8, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


