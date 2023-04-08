7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
