Alex T. Joyce, 27, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning April 2, 2023 at his home following a lifelong struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and a recent battle with pneumonia.

Alex was born on March 4, 1996 in Titusville, a son of Krystal Lehman and Bob Joyce.

Alex is survived by all of the lives he touched with his passion for life, and his family which include his mother and step-father, Krystal Lehman and Shawn Harmon of Knox, PA; his father and step-mother, Bob and Schelly Joyce of Titusville; his paternal grandparents, Ron and Cinda Joyce of Titusville; his uncle Alan Joyce and family; and step-brothers, Alex, Gavin and Parker Los.

Alex never let his limitations slow him down.

He was speedy in his chair and with his wit.

He loved hanging and talking with everyone.

Alex truly lived, laughed and loved to the fullest.

Early on, music played an important role in Alex’s life.

He enjoyed a wide range of music and attended numerous concerts.

He often amazed people by naming the artist of almost any song on the radio.

Alex loved learning about everything.

He broadened his knowledge and love for music, cars, technology and history through documentaries.

Furthermore, he delighted in participating and learning while observing others.

He took several art and shop classes adding his creativity in any way he could.

He was a big Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

He took pride in his collection of Penguins memorabilia and most every season had the pleasure of attending a home game. Go Pens!

He cherished his memories and the people he made them with over the years.

He sincerely appreciated the journey and time spent with his friends and family.

Just the other day, someone said he learned as much from Alex as Alex learned from him.

He was deeply loved.

His passion for life, infectious smile and genuine kindness will live on in the lives he touched.

Alex loved life and rarely complained about his disability.

He loved cars, music, playing video games, visiting with family and friends, and researching many things on the internet.

He was the inspiration of many endeavors including Salvage Direct, Windfall Rod Shop, and Titusville Iron Works.

He loved hanging out with the team at Salvage Direct, the Rod Shop and Iron Works.

He was involved in the design and build of many projects at the Rod Shop, including his own car, a 1971 Hemi Cuda.

He enjoyed traveling and experienced many road trips.

He appreciated all of the help through the years from his aides, nurses and friends.

He was much loved and we will miss him greatly.

He was a very special person and we were so blessed to have him in our lives.

No services will be conducted at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Titusville Alumni Association or to AbleGamers.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.