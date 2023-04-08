Barbara Rhodes, 74, of Franklin, passed away on April, 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

She was born on November 19, 1948 to the late Jack and Jean (Frank) Davis.

She married the love of her life, Daniel Rhodes, on September 23, 2017.

Dan survives and will miss his wife dearly.

Barbara loved spending time outdoors; mowing grass, fishing and playing with her dogs, Riley and Kiki.

Her dogs adored her and will miss Barbara immensely.

She also enjoyed traveling with Dan in their mobile home.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband; her children, Nicole “Nikki” Byler and her husband, Rudy of Franklin, Heather King and her husband, Leroy of Sandy Lake, and Brandi Doyle of Utica; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her sister, Kathy Hughes and her husband, Rick of Franklin; and her sister-in-laws, Donna Davis and Jeanie Stoyer both of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her sons, John and Jason Parker; step-son, James Rugh, Jr. and Bradley Rhodes; and her brother, William Davis.

Family and friends will be received at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 3pm – 7pm.

A funeral service for Barbara will be held at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11 am with Lay Pastor Jeneen Gahr, of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, officiating.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323 or Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Barbara’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

