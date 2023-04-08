Charles “Boomer” Baker, of Franklin, Pa, passed away April 4th, 2023, after a courageous battle of illness.

Born on May 3rd, 1962, in Phillipsburg, NJ Boomer touched the lives of everyone he met!

He was a man of many talents, with a career in modeling, Over the Road Truck Driving, working on Wall Street in Loans and Financing, to eventually becoming a Chef and managing many restaurants.

His culinary skills made him the best party host, delighting family and friends with his creations!

Boomer called many places “home”, including Ohio, New Orleans, NY, Connecticut and eventually, Franklin, Pa.

Boomer enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren, friends at the Franklin VFW, and hosting family Game Night!

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Elizabeth Baker (Chicago, Il.), Emily Farrel (Bethlehem, Pa.), Crystal Shaffer, (Coalsdale, Pa.) his 12 grandchildren and one great grand-daughter, two brothers, Ricky and Joe Baker, two sisters, Jean Bogoly and Mary Decker, his mother, Blanche D. Baker (Phillipsburg, NJ), and best friend and caregiver, Jeffrey Burrell (Franklin, Pa.)

He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Baker, sister Lee Baker and his father, Charles Baker, Sr.

A Memorial Service will be set at a later date.

He will always be remembered for his larger than life laugh, dancing at every event, his generous spirit and love of life and adventure!

Send condolences at www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.

