 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Ricotta Easter Bread

Saturday, April 8, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The almond flavoring works wonders!

Ingredients

3/4 cup plain or butter-flavored shortening, room temperature
1-1/2 cups sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature
3 large egg yolks, room temperature
1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon almond extract (or flavor of choice)
6 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup 2% milk

Glaze:
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons 2% milk
1/2 teaspoon almond extract (or flavor of choice)
Sliced toasted almonds or assorted sprinkles

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs and egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in ricotta and extract. In another bowl, whisk 5 cups flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Stir in the final 1 cup of flour by hand.

-Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into thirds. Roll each into an 18-inch rope. Place ropes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and braid. Pinch ends to seal; tuck under the braid. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45-55 minutes (do not overbake). Remove to a wire rack to cool.

-Meanwhile, beat confectioners’ sugar, milk, and extract until smooth. Brush on bread while still warm; top with sliced almonds or sprinkles.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.