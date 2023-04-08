Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Ricotta Easter Bread

The almond flavoring works wonders!

Ingredients

3/4 cup plain or butter-flavored shortening, room temperature

1-1/2 cups sugar



3 large eggs, room temperature3 large egg yolks, room temperature1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese1 teaspoon almond extract (or flavor of choice)6 cups all-purpose flour1 tablespoon baking powder1 teaspoon salt1/2 cup 2% milk

Glaze:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons 2% milk

1/2 teaspoon almond extract (or flavor of choice)

Sliced toasted almonds or assorted sprinkles

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs and egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in ricotta and extract. In another bowl, whisk 5 cups flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Stir in the final 1 cup of flour by hand.

-Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide into thirds. Roll each into an 18-inch rope. Place ropes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and braid. Pinch ends to seal; tuck under the braid. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45-55 minutes (do not overbake). Remove to a wire rack to cool.

-Meanwhile, beat confectioners’ sugar, milk, and extract until smooth. Brush on bread while still warm; top with sliced almonds or sprinkles.

