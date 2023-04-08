Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service to Begin at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 71st annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the Cook Forest Ridge Camp amphitheater at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

(Pictured above: 2022 Easter Sunrise Service. Photo by Ashby Diaz)

A musical prelude will begin at 6:30 a.m.

More than 250 attended this service in 2022 to enjoy inspirational music, the great message of Christ’s Resurrection, and a snowstorm.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., the service will be live-streamed on www.exploreClarion.com, and Clarion radio station, C93 FM, will broadcast it.

The service will be completed by 8:00 a.m., allowing ample time to attend the Easter Sunday service at your church.

