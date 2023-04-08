Joseph R. Morrison, 96, of Emlenton, entered into his eternal life with his Lord Jesus Christ at 5:09 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian Seniorcare.

Born in Oil City, on April 20, 1926, he was a son to the late Joseph C. Morrison and Neva C. Bell, and her late second husband, Joesph’s step-father, J. Reed Bell.

Joseph served with the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 as an Electricians Mate 2nd Class.

After the military, he was employed as a machinist for Joy Manufacturing for 33 years until he retired.

He was a long-time member of the Kennerdell Church of God.

Mr. Morrison was an active member of the Meadville and Oil City Barbershop Chorus’ and Quartets.

He was president of the Citizen’s Band Club, organizing and participating in square dancing events.

In his early years, he loved to roller skate, and he played the cornet in the Rocky Grove Marching Band.

He also played the organ.

He became known as “Mr. Fix It” to everyone he knew.

He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, showing horses, small scale farming, and spending time with his family.

On December 17, 1944, he married the former Phyllis Ruth Irwin.

They shared 55 years of marriage together before her death on March 26, 2010.

He is survived by four children, Roberta Mottola and her husband Michael of Harrisburg, Kathy Manno and her husband James of University Place, Washington, Sally Strain and her husband Leonard of Alger, Ohio, and Joseph C. Morrison and his wife Tammy of Emlenton; 10 grandchildren, Kristy Parrick and her husband Mark, Cindy Manno, Frank Mottola, Daniel Mottola and significant other Antanisha, Tony Mottola, Rebecca Strain and her fiancé Jon, Nick Strain and his wife Brooke, Heather Przewlocki and her husband Josh, Taresa Cross and her husband Matt, and Jessica Carbaugh and her husband Wil; and 14 great-grandchildren, Dominic, Dakari, Shania, Gregory, Walker, Deacon, Jon Michael, Mila, Shaun, Daphne, Coltin, Skylarr, Joie, and Wil.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, and his wife Phyllis Ruth, Joseph is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Hill and her husband Frank, and two sisters-in-laws, Mary Jane Shaffer and her husband William, and Ann Kapp and her husband Robert.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral services following the visitation beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor John D. Miller officiating.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, P.O. Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

