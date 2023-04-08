Local Volunteers Attend Operation Christmas Child Global Conference

ORLANDO, Fl. — Nine Operation Christmas Child volunteers from western and central Pennsylvania recently gathered with others from around the world for the Samaritan’s Purse 2023 Global Connect Conference.

(Pictured above in front from left, are: Jane Davis, volunteer prayer team coordinator; Shirley Bezilla, prayer team volunteer; Shelly Rhoades, volunteer area coordinator/Clearfield and Jefferson Counties; and Mary Smith, prayer team volunteer. In the back, from left, are: Jessica Shirey, media support volunteer; Denise Anderson, volunteer prayer coordinator; Traci Oldaker, prayer team volunteer; and Karla Sunderlin, volunteer regional area coordinator/Mid- Atlantic North. Missing from the photo is Jen Carr, volunteer area coordinator/Blair and Cambria Counties. Provided photo.)

Over 2,600 volunteers from across the United States and 112 nations gathered from Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

A total of 45 volunteers were at the first Connect Conference that was held in Kansas City in 2007, according to Jim Harrelson, vice president of Operation Christmas Child.

“Now look where we are,” he said, looking out over the thousands in attendance. “The Lord certainly has been about multiplication. What an increase. It’s incredible!”

The local group learned about Operation Christmas Child’s unique mission field and heart for the 7,000 unreached people groups across the globe, which consists of 3 billion people—1 billion of which are children.

Local volunteers who attended the conference were Regional Area Coordinator Karla Sunderlin; Area Coordinators Shelly Rhoades (Clearfield and Jefferson Counties) and Jen Carr (Blair and Cambria Counties); Jessica Shirey, media support; Jane Davis and Denise Anderson, prayer team coordinators; and Shirley Bezilla, Traci Oldaker, and Mary Smith, prayer team members.

In 2022, shoebox gifts were handed out to 99 unreached people groups in 38 countries as gift-filled shoeboxes continue to open “impossible doors” for the Gospel.

Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham thanked the pastors, volunteers, and project leaders around the world who are involved with packing and handing out the shoebox gifts. But he reminded everyone that all the glory belongs to God.

“This is God’s work,” he said. “God has breathed His blessing on Operation Christmas Child because this program is about His Son. When you lift up the Son, the Father smiles.

“This is about lifting up the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ, from one end of the earth to the other—one box at a time. We want every one of these boxes to be the hands and feet and voice of our Lord to the children of the world.”

The conference culminated with a celebration to thank God for what He has done over 30 years through simple shoebox gifts, and local volunteers had a fourth-row seat.

This year Operation Christmas Child reached two milestones—giving out the 200 millionth shoebox to eight-year-old Natalya in war-torn Ukraine and the discipleship of 50 million boys and girls.

Cissie Graham Lynch was the host and three very special musical guests—Michael W. Smith, Marcos Witt, and CeCe Winans—led a crowd of 4,400 in a time of praise and worship.

Between songs, the ministry told the story of what God has done—decade by decade—since 1993. Smith also shared his memories of outreach events, describing a shoebox as a “love box.” And Elizabeth Groff, who received a gift as a Ukrainian orphan, recalled the ceremonial moment when she hand-delivered the 200 millionth box to Natalya.

Natalya’s favorite item was a bright yellow flashlight because it would become her guide to safety when air raids go off.

“That day Natalya didn’t just receive a flashlight,” expressed Groff. “She received the light of Jesus.”

Global Connect was an incredible life experience for the local group of volunteers.

“Only God could bring together such an event. Worshiping and fellowshipping with ministry partners from over 110 countries felt like a taste of heaven,” expressed Sunderlin.

“There is no better ministry to serve with than Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. We’re changing lives, one shoebox at a time, and with more than 200 million so far, we are a part of major Kingdom impact.”

About Operation Christmas Child

Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries, it’s now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—volunteers deliver joy and a tangible expression of God’s love. It’s often the first gift these children have ever received.

Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

This year, the ministry delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in war-torn Ukraine in January.

