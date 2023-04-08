Michael V. Eustace, age 88, of Oil City, has passed away.

Devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) of AZ and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou) of FL, Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) of FL, and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa & Papa of Christine Maass (husband John), Michelle Kaloger, Catherine McNew (husband Eric), Emily Comella and Alexi Comella, and great-grandfather of 4; cherished son of the late Patrick and Dorothy (nee Gidders) Eustace; survived by his brother Thomas Eustace of Cleveland; and preceded in death by siblings: Thomasine Toohig of Mayfield Village; Sr. Jerome, O.S.B. of Erie, Pa., Judy (Bernie) Matis of Pittsburgh, Pa.; John (Helen) Eustace of Lyndhurst, James (Stella) Eustace of Oil City, Pa.; dearest cousin, uncle and great-uncle of many; U.S. Army Veteran.

Michael was born and raised in Oil City, PA and eventually settled in Mayfield Heights for the last 40 plus years.

He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Oil City and frequently attended his reunions.

Mike worked his entire career as a newspaper mailer for The Wall Street Journal, The Cleveland Press, finally retiring from The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

He lived a modest life and was an avid sports fan, especially baseball.

Mike also enjoyed old classic movies and music.

He loved working in his yard and would always have his driveway in pristine condition during the winter months.

Many would describe him as humble, charitable and sweet – he always made himself available to help others.

He was orderly, and had a knowledgeable answer ready at the helm for any question we had.

During his time in the Army as PFC with the 6th Army Ammo company, he also served on a ship off the San Luis Obispo coast in California because there weren’t enough sailors available.

Quiet and observant, a behind-the-scenes and very solid kind of guy.

He was a very generous man who was also stoic, tough, and resilient.

Mike cherished the time he was able to visit family.

He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested in memory of Mike to Benedictine Sisters of Erie, PA, or other charity of choice.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10 AM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 5659 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst.

Burial following with Military Honors at Lake View Cemetery.

Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Mike at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF SOUTH EUCLID, 4600 MAYFIELD RD. (just east of Green Rd.) TUESDAY 4 – 7 PM and WEDNESDAY MORNING 8:45 – 9:15 AM.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://www.dejohnfuneral.com/.

