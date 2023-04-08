 

State Police Calls: Authorities Investigating Indecent Assault of 9-Year-Old Girl

Saturday, April 8, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Cruiser2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Authorities Investigating Indecent Assault of 9-Year-Old Girl in Clarion Township

State Police in Clarion received a report of suspected child abuse that occurred sometime between April 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022, in Clarion Township.

The release indicates the nature of the incident is indecent assault and the victim is a nine-year-old female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troopers Investigating Report of Harassment of Woman in Hawthorne

State Police in Clarion investigated a report of harassment/physical contact that occurred on April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:11 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County.

The arrestee is listed as a 69-year-old Hawthorne man.

The victim is a 61-year-old Hawthorne woman.


