Police Release Details of RV Fire That Shut Down Strattanville I-80 Off-Ramp

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a recreational vehicle that caught on fire on Interstate 80 on Monday afternoon shutting down the westbound off-ramp in Strattanville.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 1:54 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 80-year-old Raymond E. Cupples, Jr., of Clarion, was operating a 2013 Holiday Rambler Endeavor west on I-80 when, for unknown reasons, the RV caught on fire. It quickly spread to a cargo carrier and towed vehicle, leading Cupples to maneuver the burning RV onto the I-80 westbound exit ramp.

The vehicle came to a stop facing west at the intersection of the westbound Exit 70 off-ramp and Route 322, police say.

Cupples and his passenger 81-year-old Bonnie M. Cupples, of Clarion, escaped injuries.

Bauer Truck Repair, Corsica Volunteer Fire Department, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Summerville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The westbound Exit 70 off-ramp was closed during this incident and reopened around 3:39 p.m.

