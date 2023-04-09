BREAKING NEWS: Easter Morning Fire Guts Apartments Above Bob’s Sub

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out early Sunday morning in the apartments above Bob’s Sub on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

(Photos and videos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire in the apartments above Bob’s Sub located at 501 Main Street in Clarion Borough.

A passerby called in the fire.

The following emergency units were dispatched to the scene:

– Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1

– Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department

– Limestone Township Fire Department

– Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Clarion Hospital EMS

– Clarion Borough Police Department

The building is believed to be a total loss.

As of 9:36 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Specific details on the fire have not been released.

