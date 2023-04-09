 

BREAKING NEWS: Easter Morning Fire Guts Apartments Above Bob’s Sub

Sunday, April 9, 2023 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Structure Fire 4-9-23CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out early Sunday morning in the apartments above Bob’s Sub on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

(Photos and videos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire in the apartments above Bob’s Sub located at 501 Main Street in Clarion Borough.

A passerby called in the fire.

The following emergency units were dispatched to the scene:

– Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1
– Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department
– Limestone Township Fire Department
– Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department
– Clarion Hospital EMS
– Clarion Borough Police Department

The building is believed to be a total loss.

As of 9:36 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Specific details on the fire have not been released.

Stay with Explore for updates on this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

