Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Easter Egg Candies

Candy making can be easy!

Ingredients

1 package (10 to 12 ounces) of white baking chips

3 ounces cream cheese, cubed



1 teaspoon water1/2 teaspoon vanilla extractColored sprinkles, colored sugar, and/or jimmies

Directions

-In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chips at 50% power. Add the cream cheese, water, and vanilla; stir until blended. Chill until easy to handle, about 1 hour. Quickly shape into 1-1/4-in. eggs. Roll in sprinkles, colored sugar, or jimmies. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

