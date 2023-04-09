Police Warn Public to Avoid Area of Main & 5th Due to Unsafe Conditions Following Structure Fire

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Main Street and 5th Avenue due to the unsafe conditions following a structure fire that occurred Easter morning.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning in the apartments above Bob’s Sub on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com, “The area from the intersection of 5th Avenue and Main Street is blocked off.”

Chief Peck added, “Pedestrians, please respect the police tape for your own safety.”

“Traffic coming from Walmart – Route 68 – toward Clarion will only be able to turn left at the 5th Avenue and Main Street intersection. Traffic coming from Shippenville – Route 322 – will only be able to turn right at Main and 5th,” explained Chief Peck.

Peck said the area is being blocked off due to concerns about the structure falling on both vehicles and pedestrians.

Equipment is being brought in on Monday to take down the structure.

According to Peck, the area will be blocked off until at least Tuesday evening.

Structure Rekindles Sunday Evening

Around 5:30 p.m. the fire rekindled, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Easter Morning Fire Guts Apartments Above Bob’s Sub

