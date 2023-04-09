 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Closed Today, Daily Specials Available Throughout the Week

Sunday, April 9, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Korner Restaurant - dining roomRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is closed today, Sunday, April 9th.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Normal operating hours will resume Monday, April 10th.

Daily specials available throughout the week:

Sunday, April 9 – CLOSED – HAPPY EASTER!
Monday, April 10 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
Tuesday, April 11 – Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, April 12 – Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, April 13 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, April 14 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, Crab Cakes, or Ribeye
Saturday, April 15 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Korner Pie

Korner pie2

HOURS:

Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Korner Sign


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.