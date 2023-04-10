It Takes a Village: Community Rallies Behind Firefighters Battling Blaze at Bob’s Sub Building

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion community came together on Easter Sunday to support the firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out early Sunday morning in the apartments above Bob’s Sub on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 Chief Doug Preston told exploreClarion.com the cause is still unknown, but is being actively investigated by the State Police Fire Marshal.

“We couldn’t get in to dig around to figure out what the ignition was or anything,” Preston said.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:08 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, for a structure fire in the apartments above Bob’s Sub located at 501 Main Street in Clarion Borough.

A passerby called in the fire.

The following emergency units were dispatched to the scene:

– Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1

– Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department

– Limestone Township Fire Department

– Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department

– Clarion Hospital EMS

– Clarion Borough Police Department

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, only one tenant lived in the building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters continued to battle the fire until the scene officially cleared at 3:16 p.m., according to 9-1-1 dispatch.

Around 5:30 p.m. the fire rekindled, and firefighters were called back to the scene.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 firefighter Scott Sharrar told exploreClarion.com the fire rekindled twice due to hotspots that were hard to reach.

“The debris falls down on top of other debris, and it creates a void,” Sharrar explained. “It sits in there and smolders until it rekindles. Sometimes, it’s hard for us to get into (the structure).”

It took firefighters under an hour to put out the hotspots, Sharrar added.

Around 55 firefighters from four companies battled the blaze.

“It is time-consuming,” Sharrar explained. “I mean, we were there from three o’clock in the morning until late in the afternoon. Everyone was pretty much just tired, but you know, you keep pushing forward. After the fire, there’s all this cleanup to do.”

While there may have been a shortage of energy because the crews were at the scene for an extended period, there was no shortage of food and refreshments for the first responders.

Pizza Pub donated pizzas; Toby Hill donated breakfast; and the Miles family and Terra Works donated food from McDonald’s. New to the community—Dunkin’—donated food and coffee, while Infusion brought a large amount of coffee as well. Walmart also donated two large orders of food.

“There were so many people donating food,” Sharrar said. “The community really stepped up.”

According to Clarion Police Chief Bill Peck, equipment is being brought in on Monday to take down the structure. The area will be blocked off until at least Tuesday evening.

A partial crew from Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 is expected to be on hand should the structure rekindle again.

