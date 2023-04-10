 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodaySunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 15 mph.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 13 to 17 mph.
Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 52.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 49.
FridaySunny, with a high near 80.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
SaturdayScattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayScattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.