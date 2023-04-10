 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Annual Dog Alert: Dog Warden Coming, Licenses Required

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

new-dog-license a (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s that time of year again. The beginning of April is when the Regional Dog Warden usually canvasses Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses and illegal kennels.

All dogs must have 2023 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300.00 per dog plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased at the county treasurer’s office in person or by mail.  The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website: www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Please send the completed application and check or money order to:

Karyn Montana, Treasurer
330 Main Street, Room 110
Clarion, Pa. 16214

Licenses can be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/PA/Clarion.  An extra fee will apply for online purchases.

Licenses can also be purchased at the following locations in Clarion County:

– RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem, Pa.
– Sligo Rec Center, Sligo, Pa.
– Lander’s Store, Lucinda, Pa.
– Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox, Pa.
– Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady, Pa.
– Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion, Pa.
– Tri-County Pet Rescue, Shippenville, Pa.
– Stantz K9 Suites, Parker, Pa.
– Doggie Bole, Rimersburg, Pa.
– Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville, Pa.

Prices are $8.50 for males or females, $6.50 for neutered or spayed, and there is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability. There are also lifetime licenses available at the county treasurer’s office.

If you have any questions at all, please call 814-226-1113 or email [email protected]


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.