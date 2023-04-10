Annual Dog Alert: Dog Warden Coming, Licenses Required

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s that time of year again. The beginning of April is when the Regional Dog Warden usually canvasses Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses and illegal kennels.

All dogs must have 2023 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300.00 per dog plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased at the county treasurer’s office in person or by mail. The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website: www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Please send the completed application and check or money order to:

Karyn Montana, Treasurer

330 Main Street, Room 110

Clarion, Pa. 16214

Licenses can be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/PA/Clarion. An extra fee will apply for online purchases.

Licenses can also be purchased at the following locations in Clarion County:

– RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem, Pa.

– Sligo Rec Center, Sligo, Pa.

– Lander’s Store, Lucinda, Pa.

– Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox, Pa.

– Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady, Pa.

– Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion, Pa.

– Tri-County Pet Rescue, Shippenville, Pa.

– Stantz K9 Suites, Parker, Pa.

– Doggie Bole, Rimersburg, Pa.

– Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville, Pa.

Prices are $8.50 for males or females, $6.50 for neutered or spayed, and there is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability. There are also lifetime licenses available at the county treasurer’s office.

If you have any questions at all, please call 814-226-1113 or email [email protected]

