Carolyn E. Strain

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-o4q3yw7xi4LIqGS (1)Carolyn E. Strain, 83, of Oil City, passed away on April 7, 2023 at Meadville Medical Center.

She was born on December 7, 1939, in Venango County, to the late Paul and Dorothy (Ellslager) Farren.

She loved going shopping and searching for treasures at yard sales.

Carolyn adored her family and was always overjoyed to see them.

They will miss her dearly.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her children, Keith Strain of Virginia Beach, VA, Kathryn Church of Knox, Robin Smith of Oil City, and Diana Dushensky and her husband, Andy of St. Francis, WI; her grandchildren, Joshua Strain of Oil City, Krystal Strain of Clarion, Cody Ruth of Oil City, Breana Ruth of Oil City, Jessica Hickey and her husband, James of Cochranton Craig Strain of Virginia Beach, VA, Sean Dushensky of WI, Daniel Dushensky of WI, and Sam Dushensky and his husband, Niko of WI; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyleah, Grayson, Natalie, Nathan, and Zachary; and her brother, Ronald Farren of Greenville, SC.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, John Long; her son, Kevin Long; and her brothers, Ben Farren and Wayne Farren.

Family and friends will be received at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 3pm – 5pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in Carolyn’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Carolyn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


