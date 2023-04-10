Clarion Baseball: Golden Eagles Earn Split with Pitt-Johnstown at Home

CLARION, Pa. –twin The Golden Eagle baseball team split a home doubleheader with Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday afternoon, falling by a 1-0 score in the first game before rebounding for a 4-2 victory in the second half of the twin bill.

Game 1: Pitt-Johnstown 1, Clarion 0

Recap: The first game of the day was as low-scoring pitchers’ duel between Reilly Shafer and the Mountain Cats’ Seth Shuey. Though the teams each recorded five hits there was only one free pass issued, and as it turned out that walk proved to be of crucial difference. Devon Boyles drew a leadoff walk in the top of the second inning and advanced to second base on a groundout. Asher Corl brought him around on a single to center field, giving the Mountain Cats a 1-0 lead.

That marked the only blemish on Shafer’s ledger in the game, as he otherwise held the Mountain Cats to five total hits. He struck out three batters, induced two double plays and did not allow another Pitt-Johnstown batter to advance past second base for the rest of the game.

The Golden Eagles’ best opportunity to score the tying run came in the bottom of the fifth, after Sam Felner led off with a single to right field. Lenny Piccini sacrificed him over to second base with an exceptional bunt, but neither Brett Pitzer nor Sam Economy could advance Felner the additional 180 feet for the run.

Scott McManamon and Felner each recorded two hits, and Kasey Shughart added a base knock of his own. He was thrown out on the Golden Eagles’ only steal attempt of the game.

Game 2: Clarion 4, Pitt-Johnstown 2

Recap: The second game of the day saw the Golden Eagles putting the pressure on the Mountain Cats early, with Clarion then holding Pitt-Johnstown at arm’s length to secure their first home conference win of the year. Caden Contant hit a one-out double to left field in the bottom of the first inning and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Daren Byers, with the latter lifting a fly ball to deep right field to score him from third.

Clarion tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second inning, loading the bases with one out to get things going. Nate Petke hit a one-out single while Piccini and Tyler Meachum walked, and Contant lined a single to center field that scored a pair to make it a 3-0 lead.

That advantage held up the rest of the way, as starting pitcher Anthony Tucci threw five innings and held the Mountain Cats to just two runs. Both of those came in the fifth inning, with Josh Ulery hitting a single to right field that scored Jake Ansell and Erik Rhodes, with the latter coming around on an error by Byers. Those would be only runs of the day for the Mountain Cats, as Riley Palmer earned a save with two shutout innings in the sixth and seventh.

Contant and McManamon each recorded two hits, with the former scoring two runs and driving two in. McManamon went 2-for-2 with a walk and also stole a base.

