Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sofie
Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Sofie!
Sofie is a young female Beagle and American Bulldog mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Sofie is friendly, playful, and athletic.
She was surrendered to the rescue center because the owners’ landlord no longer allowed them to keep her in the rental property.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.