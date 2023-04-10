 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Dump Cake

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You can whip this dessert together in just a few minutes!

Ingredients

1 can (21 ounces) blueberry pie filling
1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 package (16-1/2 ounces) yellow cake mix
3/4 cup butter, melted
Whipped cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Mix pie filling and almond extract; spread into a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Stir together blueberries and brown sugar; place over pie filling. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with butter.

-Bake until golden brown, 30-35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with whipped cream and additional blueberries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


