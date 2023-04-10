Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Dump Cake

You can whip this dessert together in just a few minutes!

Ingredients

1 can (21 ounces) blueberry pie filling

1/2 teaspoon almond extract



2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries1/3 cup packed brown sugar1 package (16-1/2 ounces) yellow cake mix3/4 cup butter, meltedWhipped cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Mix pie filling and almond extract; spread into a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Stir together blueberries and brown sugar; place over pie filling. Sprinkle with cake mix; drizzle with butter.

-Bake until golden brown, 30-35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. If desired, serve with whipped cream and additional blueberries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.