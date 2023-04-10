Clarion Track & Field: Golden Eagles Shine at Westminster Collegiate Invitational

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team showed up big on Saturday at the Westminster Collegiate Invitational, finding themselves among the top finishers in a number of events.

Junior Mackenzie Carver was the big finisher in the mid-distance events, winning the 800m with the best time of her collegiate career. Carver paced the field with a time of 2:17.91, just fractions of a second ahead of her previous career-best time of 2:17.94 set last year. That time also represented a PSAC-qualifying mark for the junior, earning her a trip to Slippery Rock in May.

The long-distance events also yielded big results. Allison Farson won the 10,000m with far-and-away the best time in her collegiate career, breaking the tape with a PSAC-qualifying time of 39:40.71. That marked an improvement of more than two minutes over her previous PR set at last year’s conference championships.

The Golden Eagles also cleaned up in the 3000m Steeplechase, placing three of the top four finishers in the event. Abby Sullivan and Addie LaBombard went 1-2 in the event with PSAC-qualifying times, finishing in 11:58.02 and 12:12.26 respectively. Courtney Kosanovic just missed out on that mark herself, finishing fourth with a time of 12:40.58.

In the sprint events, Hannah Redwood enjoyed the best 200m run of her collegiate career, placing fifth in the field. The freshman crossed the finish line in a time of 26.73, roughly 0.15 faster than her previous fastest time of 26.88 set in Myrtle Beach earlier this year. Leah Perry hit a PSAC-qualifying mark in the 100H, taking third in the event with a time of 15.84 that marked the best time in the event of her career. Jenna Uncapher was not far behind her, taking sixth with a time of 16.28.

Uncapher did take home the title in one event, edging out teammate Emily Lodge for a win in the Long Jump. Clarion ultimately put four placers in the top-10 in the event, paced by Uncapher’s 5.04m performance. Lodge checked in at 5.03m, followed by Delaney Beard (8th – 4.89m) and Perry (10th – 4.66m). Beard won the Triple Jump with a PSAC-qualifying mark of 11.20m, while Lodge placed ninth with a 9.75m.

In the throws, Shelly Jones hit conference-qualifying marks in the Shot Put and the Discus, winning the latter and placing fourth in the former. She threw the discus a distance of 38.10m to lead the field and then put the Shot a distance of 12.30m to rank fourth among the competitors on Saturday.

