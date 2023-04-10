Jacqueline Elaine Patton Manuel, 60, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Visitation: Sunday, 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Corley Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: Monday, 3:00 p.m. in The Magnolia Chapel at Corley Funeral Home.

Jacqueline was born on November 24, 1962, to James Edwin Patton and Sandra Rae Cotterman in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Growing up Jackie enjoyed playing in the woods with her sister, playing with her GI Joe doll as well as her Barbie dolls, Chester O Chimp and Baby 1st Step, and riding her bike.

She also enjoyed taking dance classes at Dotty Lou Laur Dance Studio.

She attended Franklin Junior/Senior High School where she graduated with the Class of 1981.

During her years there she was involved in various activities including Student Council, 4-H, Concert Choir, Library club, Volleyball, and Franklinite Production Staff.

She also participated in the school sponsored talent shows.

Her favorite courses in school were those that allowed her to be creative, such as art class and home economics.

She was also a “Jackie of All Trades.”

Her passion was custom picture framing.

She took great pride in owning her own Custom Frame Shop, “Get Framed” in Bullhead City, Arizona.

However, she also dabbled in food service, cosmetology, retail and youth development.

Jackie met the love of her life, John Paul Manuel, at 1st Church of the Nazarene in Crowley, Texas.

They later married at the same church.

Jackie was blessed with two children of her own, however, she and John opened their hearts and home by adopting five children and fostering several others.

Jackie, or as she was affectionately referred to, “Aunt Yackie or Grandma Yackie” had the “gift of gab.”

She never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need.

She was employed and volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River to give back to the community’s youth.

As a young girl, her most memorable vacations included Gettysburg and Niagara Falls, and those taken with her family to the Disney Theme Parks, Knotts Berry Farm, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Park as an adult.

In her free time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking, canning, sewing, camping, picture framing, photography, dancing, Bob Ross instructional painting, swimming, and Tupperware.

She enjoyed classic rock and country music, and her favorite color was green.

She loved spending time with her eight grandchildren, her Boston Terriers, and the family gatherings at Christmas.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, James Patton; paternal grandparents, Ivan and Pauline Patton; and maternal grandparents, Harry Cotterman and Pauline Milner.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Manuel; sons, Joseph Manuel and Cody Manuel; daughters, Cassandra Peluso (Manuel) and her husband, Michael, Sarah Manuel, Annaliese Manuel, Alyssa Manuel and Eva Manuel; mother, Sandra Cotterman; sister, Bonnie Castillo (Patton) and her husband, Mike; and eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

