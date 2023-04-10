Knox Grace EC Church Plans Summer Youth Mission Trip to Indianapolis

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – While summer is not here yet, many students are considering plans that might include a summer job, vacations, or hanging out with friends. However, there is a group of area students with a different plan–they will be going on a mission trip to help others.

(Pictured above: One of the earlier Summer Youth Missions from Knox.)

This summer, 33 kids and seven adult chaperones will be traveling on a summer youth mission trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, through the Grace EC Church in Knox.

“We’ve only been going three years, and this will be our third trip,” said Karen Allaman, Group Missions Coordinator told exploreClarion.com. “The first one was to Pittsburgh, the second one was to South Carolina, and now we’re going to Indianapolis, Indiana this time.”

Grace EC Knox Pastor John Friedlund brought some experience with mission trips when he arrived in Knox.

“We travel with a group called Group Missions Trips, and it’s a non-denominational group,” said Allaman. “Pastor Friedlund had worked with them, and they are based in Colorado and it’s a very well-established group. They’ve been working on this for quite some time. They make all of the arrangements for the trip.

According to the Group Missions Trips website, since “group mission trips began in 1990, more than 500,000 mission trip participants have racked up more than 15 million volunteer hours serving people in need. Thousands of lives and communities have been impacted and transformed through our domestic and international mission trips. Group Mission trips create the perfect environment for youth and adults to build relationships and make a long-term impact while serving on short-term mission trips across the world.”

Word of mouth from students about the mission activities has helped increase attendance each year.

“The kids just talk to their friends and say it was really an awesome experience for them and they want to join us,” said Allaman.

The helping activity on the missions varies, but the Knox group has worked with the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, the elderly, and people that needed help with their homes.

Accommodations are safe but not always comfortable and the food is nutritious for the kids. One of the first trips gave Allaman a unique insight into the attitude of the students.

“There was something cool that happened the first time we went on a trip,” said Allaman. “I went downstairs to see where the showers were, and while the owners tried to do it nicely, it was still garbage bags and rubber, a couple of walls glued. The water drain didn’t work, and you stood in the water while you took your shower.

“I thought, oh no this is not going to be good. I knew the kids are going to say something.

“However, when you get kids out like that, kids just want to help. The first two girls that came upstairs said that was the best shower they’d ever had. I was so hot and tired, and that’s the attitude that they went with.

“That pretty much tells the story of how they do this when they see the homeless situations, people that go into the soup kitchens, and the needs of other people, Students step right up and work so hard. I’ve had nothing but compliments from the places that we’ve gone about how our kids dig in.”

Fundraiser Planned for April 21 & 22

Costs of the weeklong trip are $200 per participant and Grace EC is having a fundraising Craft and Bake sale April 21-22, Friday and Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Knox American Legion. Anyone who would like to donate any of their creations for the sale should contact Karen Allaman at 814-227-6339.

“Several of the chaperones are teachers and I’m a retired teacher. The kids understand the teachers’ language. We don’t run it like school, but they know where the line is, and if they don’t, we point it out to them very quickly, but not in a mean way. We try to be flexible and have a good time.”

After breakfast, every day, Bible study and praise and worship are held for the students. Some of the students are not necessarily members of Grace EC and they are not recruited.

“They have very well-prepared lessons using videos. The kids are interested and it’s a very basic message. They don’t discuss anything controversial, but the main message is the love of Jesus Christ.”

The mission crew is at the day’s work site from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. They stay busy the entire day, another advantage of working at established missions.

“We get the work done that they had in mind for us and we end up going outside and cleaning up around the site, doing a little painting,” said Allaman. “There’s always work to be done in any ministry or any charitable organization. The kids just dig in and we’re careful with them.

“There is some downtime for the kids. There’s always been some sort of a basketball hoop or a different game that they like to play outside. We don’t let them just sit around on the phones. The phones are used for communications with parents, and that’s kind of a Karen rule.”

Everyone is there to help. If someone they are helping asks them about why they are there, students can explain their mission of helping people.

“Their friends talk to them, and that’s the good in the world, right? That’s different from what we hear in the news. Most people want to help, given a chance.

“The mission is totally for the kids themselves. They meet other kids when they’re involved with either sports or music activities from the different districts, but they’re all basically from this area — all good people.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.