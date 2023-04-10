Lawrence E. “Larry” Straw, 64, of Franklin, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Larry was born July 11, 1958 in Girard, a beloved son of the late: Eugene H. and Dorothy E. Lawrence Straw.

He was a 1976 graduate of Girard High School.

Larry had worked for more than 20 years as an electrician at Voyten Electric in Franklin before moving to Florida; where he had worked for more than 13 years at Switch Gear, LTD in Plant City, FL.

He enjoyed pitching horse shoes; shooting pool; and working on cars.

First and foremost, Larry loved his family, and he cherished the times he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his children: Becky J. Leasure of Franklin; Robert E. Straw and his significant other, Cammie Delaney of Franklin; and Jesse L. Straw and his significant other, Elizabeth Jennings of Cooperstown; in addition to his beloved grandchildren: Gabby and her fiancé, Kaleb Dilley; Cadi; Jenny; Keira; Lou; and Braden; in addition to his great grandson, Niko.

Also surviving are his brothers and sister: Greg Straw and his wife, Nancy of Lake City; John Straw and his wife, Jenni of Erie; Barb Ohmer and her husband, Jim of Erie; and Doug Straw and his wife, Nadine of Lake City.

Also surviving is Larry’s best friend, Sheila Braden; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Traci A. Straw; and by his daughter-in-law, Breana Straw.

Friends may call Tuesday 3-6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A time of sharing memories will begin at 6 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to either: Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

