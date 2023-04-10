 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lawrence E. “Larry” Straw

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-W3oE02Hel1Atw (1)Lawrence E. “Larry” Straw, 64, of Franklin, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Larry was born July 11, 1958 in Girard, a beloved son of the late: Eugene H. and Dorothy E. Lawrence Straw.

He was a 1976 graduate of Girard High School.

Larry had worked for more than 20 years as an electrician at Voyten Electric in Franklin before moving to Florida; where he had worked for more than 13 years at Switch Gear, LTD in Plant City, FL.

He enjoyed pitching horse shoes; shooting pool; and working on cars.

First and foremost, Larry loved his family, and he cherished the times he was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his children: Becky J. Leasure of Franklin; Robert E. Straw and his significant other, Cammie Delaney of Franklin; and Jesse L. Straw and his significant other, Elizabeth Jennings of Cooperstown; in addition to his beloved grandchildren: Gabby and her fiancé, Kaleb Dilley; Cadi; Jenny; Keira; Lou; and Braden; in addition to his great grandson, Niko.

Also surviving are his brothers and sister: Greg Straw and his wife, Nancy of Lake City; John Straw and his wife, Jenni of Erie; Barb Ohmer and her husband, Jim of Erie; and Doug Straw and his wife, Nadine of Lake City.

Also surviving is Larry’s best friend, Sheila Braden; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Traci A. Straw; and by his daughter-in-law, Breana Straw.

Friends may call Tuesday 3-6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A time of sharing memories will begin at 6 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to either: Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.