Local Woman Escapes Injuries in Three-Vehicle Wreck in Butler County

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries in a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday evening in Butler County.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:36 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, on New Castle Road, in Worth Township, Butler County.

Police say 70-year-old Barbara L. Studebaker, of Grove City, was traveling west in a 2020 Ford Fiesta and attempted to turn left into Dollar General from New Castle Road.

Police say she failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2013 Ford Edge operated by 56-year-old Bonnie L. Hubauer, of Clarion, which was proceeding east on New Castle Road.

This resulted in Hubauer’s vehicle, striking Studebaker’s car at the one o’clock position, causing disabling damage to both units.

After the crash, a 2020 Subaru Impreza driven by 20-year-old Frank A. Andy, Washington, struck Studebaker’s vehicle in the rear end, causing minor damage.

Studebaker suffered minor injuries and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Slippery Rock EMS.

Hubauer and Andy were not injured. All three drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, Studebaker was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.