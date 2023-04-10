 

Mary Ann Kerns

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0baq24akFyvk2S1 (1)Mary Ann Kerns, 86, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on June 7, 1936 in Powell, Ohio to the late Lester and Bertha (Curry) Cumpston.

Mary was married to Fred Lee Raymond who preceded her in death in 1955.

She then met Homer W. Kerns whom she married on May 1, 1969 in Marienville, PA.

He preceded her in death on July 22, 2001.

She was a homemaker all her life and enjoyed reading as her hobby.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shirley Bradley and her husband Walton Sleppy, of Carmichaels, PA; two grandchildren, David Joseph Bradley and Amy Marie Bradley; and three great grandchildren, Hunter Bradley, Kolten Bradley, and Finnegan Bradley.

As per her wishes there will be no services.

Interment will take place at Amity Lutheran Cemetery in Newsmansville, PA.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


