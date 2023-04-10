NEW HEIGHTS: Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith Raising the Bar for Himself in the High Jump

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The depression made Hayden Smith not care at all. The anxiety made him care too much.

The paradox paralyzed him as if bound and tethered to the Earth. He could not move. He could barely function. He holed himself up in his room.

That was a little more than a year ago. So much has changed for the Union High School junior.

Those tethers have been cut.

It wasn’t easy and Smith is very much still working on quieting those two distinct voices in his head, one screaming at him to worry and one telling him he’s too tired to do anything about it.

“Last year, when I had anxiety and depression, I locked up and actually quit basketball,” Smith said. “I’ve been on top of it. Honestly, I feel good. It really hasn’t bothered me at all lately. Jumping and playing basketball has helped. Hanging out with a bunch of friends.”



Free from those bonds, Smith soared last spring for the Union/A-C Valley track and field team in the high jump.

Coming into his sophomore season he had no idea what to expect out of himself. The raw ability was there, sure, but he had never been able to harness it.

But harness it, he did.

Smith excelled, getting better and better with each rep, with each meet, with each raise of the bar.

He won the Redbank Valley Invitational in mid-May, clearing 6 feet, 9 inches to break the school record he had set earlier in the year at 6-7.

Smith easily won the District 9 championship and then overcame poor weather and a footwear crisis at Shippensburg University to win the PIAA Class 2A title.

During the summer, he jumped 6-10¾ at the AAU Junior Olympic Games to win gold.

He’s off to a good start already this season.

At Johnsonburg last week, Smith won the high jump at 6-8.

On Saturday, he entered the New Balance Pan-Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin High School and won, clearing 6-6.

With the event in hand, Smith took several shots at the meet record at 6-10, barely missing.

“I feel like I’m doing pretty well for where I am now,” Smith said. “Last year by the third meet I was getting 6-4, 6-6. I had a 6-8 at Johnsonburg and then almost got the record down at Pan-Ram. Honestly, I feel pretty good.”

Smith didn’t jump much over the winter while playing basketball for Union.

He was a key contributor on a Golden Knights team that advanced to the District 9 Class A title game and also won its first state playoff game in 49 years.

“I took a six month break, or something like that,” Smith said. “That was a little rough coming back into the season, but I couldn’t really make any of the indoor meets or invitationals that all the colleges would hold over the winter because of basketball. I managed to make it to Slippery Rock in January, so I got a couple of jumps in.”

But playing basketball has helped Smith be in much better condition than he was last season at this time.

“I’ve definitely noticed a difference,” Smith said. “To get those higher heights and keep clearing them, you’re going to need energy and strength and you need to be conditioned. I think basketball honestly has helped me tremendously.”

Smith’s main focus right now is on the little things.

Honing his mechanics here and there to get those most out of each jump.

“I was amazed at what he did up in Johnsonburg and on Saturday,” said Union/A-C Valley volunteer track and field coach Dave Sherman, who coaches Smith in the high jump. “He’s trying to pick up pretty much where he left off. We’re working on a few things, trying to get his heels tucked a little bit more. I think that’s gonna allow his hips to come up even better.

“It’s going to be interesting to see,” Sherman added. “When you start tweaking little things like that, now timing is a bit of an issue, so we’re gonna to work out his timing and just get lots of reps in.”

Smith said that can be easier said than done, especially in a non-competitive situation.

Jumping in practice just isn’t the same as in a meet.

“It’s hard because you can’t really jump for a height or jump to your full potential unless you’re at a meet and get some adrenaline going,” Smith said. “So it’s kind of hard at practice, but when the meets come around, yeah, that’s when we try to get as much in as we can.”

Smith has been handling the pressure well.

And there is pressure, especially when you have had the success like Smith enjoyed last season.

His goals are lofty. He wants to clear 7 feet — and soon. He also eventually wants the PIAA high jump record, which currently sits at 7-2½.

“I think getting that,” he said, “would be pretty cool.”

Smith doesn’t dwell on the past — the good or that bad.

He said he has to think that way.

He doesn’t want to become tethered again.

“I don’t really think about what has happened that often,” Smith said. “It’s better to not think about that stuff too much. I don’t really like to think about it. I just keep pushing through and worry about the next meet, the next jump and cracking down on my form over the back and getting some good rhythm. Everything else will take care of itself.”



