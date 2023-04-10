Ronald L. Ashbaugh, 87, of Emlenton, a retired president of Emclaire Financial Corporation and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, April 8, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Ronald was born in Alum Rock, Clarion County on August 23, 1935.

He was the son of the late Charles L. “Roy” and M. Elizabeth Master Ashbaugh.

He was a 1953 graduate of St. Petersburg-Richland Twp. High School and was a United States Navy Veteran.

Ron was honorably discharged in September of 1957 as a Petty Officer 2nd Class.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kay Botzer Ashbaugh, whom he married at the Sligo United Methodist Church on December 20, 1957.

Ron graduated from Welsch Business School in 1959.

Mr. Ashbaugh began his employment with Farmers National Bank in 1959.

In 1972, he was promoted to President and served the bank in that role until his retirement in 1996.

Ron continued serving on the bank’s board of directors until 2015.

Mr. Ashbaugh was a long-time active member of the Emlenton United Methodist Church.

Ron belonged to the Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge #521 F&AM, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Oil City, and Council Chapter Consistory, Valley of New Castle.

Ron was a member of the Emlenton Fire Department and had served as treasurer.

He was an avid golfer and was a long-time member of the Foxburg Country Club.

Following retirement, Ron and his wife enjoyed traveling and snowmobiling.

In addition to his wife, Kay, Ron is survived by a son, William “Bill” Ashbaugh and his wife, Pam, of Emlenton; a daughter, Rhonda Ashbaugh and her husband, Jeffrey, of Butler; his grandchildren, Kayla Ashbaugh and Joshua Ashbaugh of Butler; his step-grandchildren, Eric Persch and his wife, Ali, of New Wilmington, Ashley Linamen and her husband, Justin, of Parker; his step great-grandchildren, Aleya and Kayge Linamen, of Parker, Phoenix Rae and Demi Jae Persch, of New Wilmington.

Ron is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Robert Trill, of Parker; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Peggy Ashbaugh of Tampa, Florida, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy A. Ashbaugh and a brother, Robert Ashbaugh and his wife, Phyllis.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc, Emlenton.

Interment will be in Crawford Memorial Cemetery, Emlenton.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the Emlenton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 721, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.