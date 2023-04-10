Seven Charged for Trespassing, Burning Tires in Butler County

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say seven individuals were charged for allegedly trespassing onto a Butler County property and burning tires last month.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Friday, April 7, troopers responded to the 200 block of Wolford Road in Cherry Township, Butler County, for a report of trespassing around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Police say multiple people were trespassing and burning tires without the permission of the landowner.

All the individuals were asked to leave and cited for simple trespassing, police say.

Court documents indicate a non-traffic citation was filed against the following individuals in District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s office:

Donald Ed Montgomery Jr., 36, of Petrolia

David Eugene Claypoole, 32, of Karns City

McKayla Jo McGinnis, 24, of Butler

Joshua John Cubbage, 29, of Hilliards

Austin James Scott, 29, of Hilliards

Logan Andrew Weckerly, 21, of N Washington

Stephanie Christi Styen, 18, of Butler

They each face the following charge:

Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Court officials are awaiting a plea from the defendants, according to court documents.

