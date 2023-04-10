SPONSORED: New Scenery, Same Great Service Provided by Jeff’s Outdoor Services
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Spring has arrived and with spring comes the task of cleaning up lawns, sidewalks, landscaping, mowing, and trimming.
For 25 years, Jeff Richards provided lawn care, snow removal, and landscaping services to 30 commercial and 350 residential clients in the South Hills, Pittsburgh area. Two years ago, Jeff and his wife sold the landscaping business and their home in Green Tree and moved to Forest County.
Now, Jeff provides the same services and his landscaping knowledge to Forest, Clarion, Venango, and surrounding counties.
Jeff’s Outdoor Services is a full-service landscaping company that offers a wide range of services including but not limited to:
- Backhoe Work
- Landscape Design
- Spring/Fall Cleanup
- Shrub Trimming
- Grass Cutting
- Fertilizing Programs
- Snow Plowing
- Aerating
- Small Tree Pruning
- Small Tree Removal
- Stump Grinding
- Storm Damage Cleanup
- Mulching
Jeff will personally be on every job to ensure you receive the best service possible.
If you have a landscaping project in mind or you’re looking for someone to maintain your property, give Jeff a call at 412-853-9045 for a free estimate.
