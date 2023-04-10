SPONSORED: New Scenery, Same Great Service Provided by Jeff’s Outdoor Services

 

Monday, April 10, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

landscapingTIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Spring has arrived and with spring comes the task of cleaning up lawns, sidewalks, landscaping, mowing, and trimming.

For 25 years, Jeff Richards provided lawn care, snow removal, and landscaping services to 30 commercial and 350 residential clients in the South Hills, Pittsburgh area. Two years ago, Jeff and his wife sold the landscaping business and their home in Green Tree and moved to Forest County.

Jeff of Jeff's outdoor Services working on planting shrubs.

Jeff of Jeff’s outdoor Services working on planting shrubs.

Now, Jeff provides the same services and his landscaping knowledge to Forest, Clarion, Venango, and surrounding counties.

Jeff’s Outdoor Services is a full-service landscaping company that offers a wide range of services including but not limited to:

  • Backhoe Work
  • Landscape Design
  • Spring/Fall Cleanup
  • Shrub Trimming
  • Grass Cutting
  • Fertilizing Programs
  • Snow Plowing
  • Aerating
  • Small Tree Pruning
  • Small Tree Removal
  • Stump Grinding
  • Storm Damage Cleanup
  • Mulching

Before picture of landscaping job.

Before picture of landscaping job.

After picture of landscaping job Jeff's Outdoor Services completed.

After picture of landscaping job Jeff’s Outdoor Services completed.

Jeff will personally be on every job to ensure you receive the best service possible.

If you have a landscaping project in mind or you’re looking for someone to maintain your property, give Jeff a call at 412-853-9045 for a free estimate.

shrubs after (1)


