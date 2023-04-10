State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Domestic Assault, Drug Possession

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Couple Cited Following Domestic Dispute

PSP Butler was dispatched to a residence on Gameland Road in Donegal Township, Butler County, for an active domestic incident around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Police say it was determined both individuals struck each other during the incident.

The individuals involved are a known 43-year-old Chicora woman and a 42-year-old New Castle man.

Citations for harassment were filed through District Judge Lewis Stoughton.

The suspects’ names were not released. The name of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings.

Drug Possession in Rose Township

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2014 Chevrolet Cobalt for multiple Title 75 violations at 6:38 p.m. on Friday, April 7, near Coder Road and State Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say indicators of drug impairment were observed through the course of the traffic stop.

The operator—a 65-year-old Brookville man—was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, according to police.

Drugs and related paraphernalia were also found on the known person.

Charges are pending blood results.

