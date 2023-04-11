Police Launch Investigation After Local Man Swindled Out of Over $600 in Credit Card Scam

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was swindled out of over $600.00 in a credit card scam.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident was reported around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, on State Route 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Stolen personal information was used to open a credit card and several purchases had been made, police say.

The value of the stolen funds is approximately $620.00.

The victim is a 63-year-old Marienville man.

This investigation is ongoing.

