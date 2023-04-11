Registered Sex Offender Accused of Posting Child Pornography on Snapchat Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A registered sex offender who is facing multiple charges after allegedly posting child pornography on Snapchat is due in district court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Blake Irvin Hinderliter IV, of Knox, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, at 1:45 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Hinderliter faces the following charges:

Child Pornography, Felony 2

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Felony 3

Failure to Register With PSP, Felony 3 (8 counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on December 7, 2022, a Pennsylvania State Trooper received information from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), relative to a Cybertipline Report from the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The report was generated by Snapchat after they became aware of a video showing child pornography, says the complaint.

Snapchat’s report provided the identifying information about the user account that posted the video, according to the complaint.

On December 28, 2022, a subpoena was approved and later served on an Internet Service Provider (ISP) associated with the Snapchat post, which led investigators to an address in Knox and a subscriber name, the complaint indicates.

A trooper conducted a search for other occupants of the residence and located Blake Hinderliter, says the complaint.

Hinderliter is currently a Megan’s Law Registrant. On the day the uploads occurred, he was residing at the Knox address provided by the ISP. He also has the same name as the Snapchat account, minus one letter, and has the same birth date as the account owner, the complaint states.

The trooper later learned that Hinderliter was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a probation violation. After speaking with Hinderliter’s probation officer, the trooper learned that Hinderliter absconded from his registered address and a warrant was later issued for his arrest, the complaint notes.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:22 p.m., Hinderliter was taken into custody and his phone was also seized. As a part of Hinderliter’s probation, he is to allow his probation officer access to his phone. However, Hinderliter refused to provide the PIN to the device, according to the complaint.

On March 17, a trooper obtained a search warrant for the device and discovered a still image from the video that was reported in the Cybertip. He also located multiple Social Media Accounts, the complaint states.

The trooper then reviewed Hinderliter’s Megan’s Law Registration and observed that there weren’t any social media accounts reported on his registration. In a second search of the phone, the trooper located Facebook, Grindr, Instagram, TextNow, and Twitter accounts in addition to the Snapchat account, the report indicates.

Through reviewing the content on the accounts, the trooper learned they were older than the required Megan’s Law three-day reporting period. Due to Hinderliter’s original offense occurring after December 20, 2012, he is required to report any change in Internet identifiers/social media accounts, according to the complaint.

On March 28, the trooper searched Hinderliter’s employment information and observed that in the second quarter of 2022, Hinderliter was employed at a known company. During the third and fourth quarters of 2022, Hinderliter was employed at a second known company, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, neither company was reported on any of his Megan’s Law updates.

The trooper confirmed with the companies the dates of his employment. Hinderliter failed to appear and update either employment change, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Hinderliter was arraigned at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, in front of Judge Heeter.

Hinderliter was convicted on April 21, 2021, on a Corruption of Minors Offense that occurred on March 13, 2019.

em>EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

