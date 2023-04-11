 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayMostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 11 mph.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 75. West wind 10 to 16 mph.
Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 79. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 49.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
SaturdayA chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
MondayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
