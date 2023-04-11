Benefit at Bear Claw Country Sports Bar to Support 814PredHunters

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit will be held at Bear Claw Country Sports Bar on Saturday, April 15, to raise money for 814PredHunters.

814PredHunters is a group of volunteers who work to protect families from falling prey to sexual predators who target children and teens.

The goal of the benefit is to raise $10,000.00 through sponsorships, a “Chinese” auction, and through billiards, darts, and cornhole tournaments.

The billiards tournament starts at noon, followed by the darts tournament at 2:00 p.m., and the cornhole tournament at 4:00 p.m.

Lisa Wick, who can be contacted at 814-648-3600 or on the event’s Facebook page, is organizing the benefit. She encourages everyone to come out and support the cause.

About 814PredHunters

814PredHunters creates “decoy” social media accounts pretending to be juveniles.

When a would-be sexual predator reaches out to the account, if the conversation turns sexual, volunteers work to set up a “catch.”

They live-stream their catches and then call the police and turn over all the evidence. The group claims to have 48 catches so far–16 suspects are published on their website, 814predhunters.com.

Each time they go out to meet a suspect, it costs about $600.00, according to Wick.

814PredHunters’ Facebook page has over 11,000 followers. The group has gained popularity for their efforts “to protect children and teens from sexual predators,” though it has not been without criticism. Indiana County, for example, does not arrest or prosecute anyone the group catches, according to Wick.

