Brinkley’s Four Hits Helps Clarion Win Again; Karns City Softball Celebrates Senior Night With Victory; Moniteau and Union/A-C Valley Split on the Track



KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bryce Brinkley went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and a RBI and Derek Smail doubled and homered to lead the Clarion baseball team to a 12-3 win over Keystone on Tuesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Bryce Brinkey takes a swing for Clarion)

The Bobcats led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth before the Panthers scored a pair of runs to close to 7-2.

A four-run sixth inning pushed the lead for Clarion to 11-2.

Dawson Smail went 2 for 5 with a double and freshman Wyatt Waterson hit a pinch-hit two-run triple for Clarion (4-1).

Matt Alston got the start, striking out four in three innings. He was charged with two runs, both unearned.

Gary Matus worked the final four innings, fanning five.

Freshman Brady Dunlap had a pair of singles and a RBI for Keystone (0-4).

Noah Weckerly singled and drove in two for the Panthers. Weckerly was tagged with the loss, giving up two runs and three hits and striking out two in two innings.

KARNS CITY 12, BROOKVILLE 9

The Gremlins rallied from a 4-0 deficit with seven runs in the fourth inning and then rallied again with four in the top of the seventh for the win.

The Gremlins (6-2) managed just five hits despite scoring 12 runs. Karns City drew 10 walks.

Jacob Jones doubled, singled and drove in three. Mallick Metcalfe also had a pair of RBIs and Michael Neff doubled, scored two runs and walked three times for Karns City in the win.

Jones also got the win, throwing one hitless inning.

Ladd Blake knocked in three runs, Carson Weaver also drove in a pair and Bryce Weaver went 2 for 4 with a double for Brookville (1-4).

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6, KANE 1

Cartar Kosko doubled and drove in a run and Carter Himes pitched well, giving up just one unearned run on two hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings to get the win for the Cardinals.

Blake Pisarcik also drove in a run for DCC.

Brayden Fox, moved up to the leadoff spot, went 1 for 2 with two walks and stole two bases for the Cardinals (2-3).

SOFTBALL

Jess Dunn went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI as Karns City beat Cranberry 11-1 in six innings on Senior Night.

Jada Polczynski also went 3 for 3 with a double and Addison Burroughs tripled and drove in a pair for the Gremlins (4-2).

Burroughs also picked up the win in the circle, giving up just one run on two hits and striking out four in six innings.

Reyna Watson and Denali Wenner had Cranberry’s two hits.

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17, KANE 0

The Cardinals improved to 7-0 thanks to a 13-run second inning.

Kali Franklin went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jessy Frank tripled and drove in three and Melia Mitskavich had four RBIs for DCC.

Marina Hanes also went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Lydia Morgan got the win in the circle for the Cardinals, striking out five in three innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Landon Chalmers and Hayden Smith won multiple field events to lead the Union/A-C Valley boys to a 107-43 win over Moniteau, while Rylee Long won the triple jump and high jump and Jenna Zendron the 100-meter dash and 400 run for Moniteau in a 100-40 victory over Union/A-C Valley.

Chalmers was first in the shot and discus for the Falcon Knights. He won the shot with a throw of 43 feet, 7 inches and claimed the discus with an effort of 145.

Smith was first in the high jump (6-4) and the long jump (18-6).

Long had a leap of 34-11 3/4 in the triple jump and cleared the bar at 4-10 in the high jump for the Warrior girls, who also swept the three relays.

Zendron ran a time of 12.63 in the 100 and 1:04.25 in the 400.

Daniella Farkas won two events in the loss for Union/A-C Valley, claiming first in the 100 hurdles (17.66) and the 300 hurdles (51.75).

Another impressive showing in the setback for Union/A-C Valley came from Hannah Ithen, who won the long jump at 16-3 3/4.

Evie Bliss also won the javelin for Union/A-C Valley at 148-7.

