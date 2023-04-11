 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Veggie Casserole

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t regret giving this recipe a shot!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of frozen broccoli florets
1 package (16 ounces) of frozen cauliflower

2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons butter, divided
1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1-1/2 cups 2% milk
3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1-1/2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (about 8 ounces)
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Cook broccoli and cauliflower according to package directions; drain.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt 2 teaspoons of butter. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir over medium heat until lightly toasted, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

-In a large saucepan, melt the remaining butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until blended. Stir in ham, pepper, and vegetables.

-Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Sprinkle with toasted crumbs. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 10-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


