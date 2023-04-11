Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Veggie Casserole

You won’t regret giving this recipe a shot!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of frozen broccoli florets

1 package (16 ounces) of frozen cauliflower



2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons butter, divided1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1-1/2 cups 2% milk3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese1-1/2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (about 8 ounces)1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Cook broccoli and cauliflower according to package directions; drain.

-Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt 2 teaspoons of butter. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir over medium heat until lightly toasted, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.

-In a large saucepan, melt the remaining butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until blended. Stir in ham, pepper, and vegetables.

-Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Sprinkle with toasted crumbs. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 10-15 minutes.

