Clarion Landmark Building Demolished Following Fire

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A cornerstone of Downtown Clarion has fallen.

Neiswonger Construction of Strattanville is handling the demolition of the building that stood at 501 Main Street for over 130 years, according to Clarion Borough Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar.

The building–famous for housing local staple Bob’s Sub–was destroyed by a fire that broke out on Easter Sunday.

Crews responded to the scene shortly after 3:00 a.m. after a passerby called 9-1-1 to report a fire in the apartments above Bob’s Sub.

A time lapse video of the Bob’s Sub Building being demolished in Clarion following a fire on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Demolition began on Monday morning and lasted throughout the afternoon. Operations were halted around 4:00 p.m. and resumed on Tuesday, April 11. A larger piece of equipment was brought in to take down the east wall.

“It looks like they will probably finish up most of it Tuesday,” Sharrar said.

The building also housed the Community Learning Workshop.

The State Police fire marshal stationed out of PSP Clearfield was on the scene of the fire on Monday, and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The results of the investigation are still pending, but a release is expected to be issued soon, according to a representative with PSP Clearfield.

The cause of the fire remained unknown as of Monday.

According to sources, building owner Ron Eustice and his wife, Paula, are considering rebuilding; however, no official decisions have been made.

Eustice declined to comment.

Brief History of the Building

The building’s first owner, Phillip Frederick Kribbs, owned many buildings in Clarion Borough in the late 1800s, including the large building once known as The P.F. Kribbs Block, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

P.F. Kribbs also built a similar building in Knox.

From around 1885 until 1890, Kribbs ran a general merchandise store on first floor along with the Second National Bank and several other businesses which rented or leased space for their businesses.

The La Coterie Club, a social organization, chartered on December 30, 1885, rented a suite of pleasant rooms on the second floor of the Kribbs Block.

Clarion Athletic Association, organized November 1885 by president John W. Reed, rented the second floor of Kribbs Hall, and fitted it up with a complete set of gymnastic apparatus.

The electric telegraph company (forerunner of Bell Telephone) from Pittsburgh also had a lease for their area operations in a part of the building.

Among the many other tenants were College Grill, Don’s Dairy, Community Learning Workshop, and, of course, Bob’s Sub.

The Community Learning Workshop had occupied the 505 suite of the building since 2017. Part of PennWest Clarion, the workshop provides educational support and programs for learners of all ages and continues to adapt their services and programs to meet the needs of community members from both Clarion and the surrounding communities.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Community Learning Workshop announced it will reopen for business on Monday, April 17, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall, in the basement of First Baptist Church, on Main Street.

