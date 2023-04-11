Esther Christine Kaufman Lutz, 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by her daughters in the home she loved.

She was born on December 20, 1934, to John and Ruth Hiwiller Kaufman in Porter Township, Clarion County.

In her earlier years, Esther worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant and Judy’s Motel and Restaurant.

She married Mark Lutz in 1956 and they settled in Clarion for 67 years, only moving once – literally, they had their house moved from Thorn Street to its current location on Greenville Pike.

Esther loved gathering her family for the holidays or any excuse to get together.

Her love of cooking, baking, shopping, antiquing, and gifting will continue to run deep in her family.

Spoiling her three grandchildren and four great-granddaughters, whom she adored, was a favorite pastime.

Visiting Nanny, as she was fondly known, meant there were fresh-baked treats waiting in the kitchen and comfy chairs on the porch to watch passing traffic.

She was an avid collector of Purinton Pottery and has been referenced in books for her vast collection.

Esther leaves behind her two daughters, Tina (Tom) Perry of Corsica and Connie (Tim) Slagle of Limestone, three grandchildren, Jason (Misty) Glenn of Nixa, MO, Tim (Eberley) Slagle of Canonsburg, and Heather (Nick) Kratsas of Peters Township, four adoring great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Anyston Glenn of Nixa, MO, and Sophie and Stella Kratsas of Peters Township.

She is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn McClune of Clarion and Donna “Tink” Zillifro of Slippery Rock, a sister-in-law, Lucy Kaufman of Macedonia, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, on February 5, 2006, an infant son, her parents, and siblings John “Bud” Kaufman and Jane McClune.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., presided by Pastor J. J. Johnson of the Kahletown Community Church.

Interment will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice Care, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, whom the family are forever grateful for their exceptional service and care.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.