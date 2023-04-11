Featured Local Job: Cashier/Customer Service Position

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking qualified candidates for a Cashier/Customer Service position.

Mondays and Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays and Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Job Description:

Answering phones and directing calls.

Receives cash, check and credit card payments from customers; records amount received.

Help with day to day office tasks.

Help with office filing.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening.

Attention to detail.

Data Entry and Word processing skills – Aptitude with numbers.

Prior Accounting experience.

Must have good customer service skills.

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.