 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Hope Rising Church Hosts ‘Eggsplosion’ Event

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

340242576_489680323251726_670419191010508786_n (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Hope Rising Church in Clarion held its “Eggsplosion” event on Saturday, April 8.

(Photos courtesy of Jenya Moore)

According to organizers, an estimated 4,000 people attended the event in Clarion County Park—even the Easter Bunny!

The event included giveaways, face painting, a balloon artist, egg hunts, food vendors, and more.

“What an epic day,” said organizer Harry Hoff. “Thank you to everyone who came out and made today so special!”

Hope Rising Church is located at 240 Liberty Street in Clarion.

For more information, visit hoperisingcc.com.

340198177_1711069306001861_5842903139838935072_n

340115883_3346923292190983_1967762941076970112_n

340149089_771862620894752_1820461770807179243_n

340200769_137968035868256_4285638017485940477_n

340198169_890467842025399_6089490404911229894_n


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.