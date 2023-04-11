Hope Rising Church Hosts ‘Eggsplosion’ Event

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Hope Rising Church in Clarion held its “Eggsplosion” event on Saturday, April 8.

(Photos courtesy of Jenya Moore)

According to organizers, an estimated 4,000 people attended the event in Clarion County Park—even the Easter Bunny!

The event included giveaways, face painting, a balloon artist, egg hunts, food vendors, and more.

“What an epic day,” said organizer Harry Hoff. “Thank you to everyone who came out and made today so special!”

Hope Rising Church is located at 240 Liberty Street in Clarion.

For more information, visit hoperisingcc.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.