 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Hundreds Gather for 71st Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Cook Forest

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

86799014-D2CA-4170-AE34-F8C8FEB7F25DCOOKSBURG, Pa. – This year’s Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service was once again a success.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

The annual event was held outside in the Ridge Camp amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park on Sunday, April 9. It began at 7:00 a.m. with the flag-raising by BSA Troop 51 followed by At The Cross sung by the congregation.

AF1B8640-A41B-4BF2-B70C-0565205E3B4B

Next, husband and wife Danny and Shawna Feliciano performed a duet with the song Once and for All and a solo of The Last Song and An Easter Hallelujah was sung by Laura Kahle.

Reverend Richard Helsel presented the invocation and scripture; then his wife, Reverend Heidi Helsel, gave the message: How Do We Know?

15EDB296-EF1C-401F-AA82-5D71D6D30A02

After Reverend Helsel’s message, Danny and Shawna sang Hallelujah Here Below, and Laura performed a solo of the hymn Victory in Jesus. Then, the congregation joined in on the singing with a hymn that was perfect for the occasion: Christ the Lord is Risen Today.

The service concluded around 8:00 a.m. with the Benediction given by Reverend Richard Helsel and the lowering of the flag by BSA Troop 51.

0296E7D3-82E0-4A97-B340-B69D7EC3815D


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.