Hundreds Gather for 71st Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – This year’s Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service was once again a success.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

The annual event was held outside in the Ridge Camp amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park on Sunday, April 9. It began at 7:00 a.m. with the flag-raising by BSA Troop 51 followed by At The Cross sung by the congregation.

Next, husband and wife Danny and Shawna Feliciano performed a duet with the song Once and for All and a solo of The Last Song and An Easter Hallelujah was sung by Laura Kahle.

Reverend Richard Helsel presented the invocation and scripture; then his wife, Reverend Heidi Helsel, gave the message: How Do We Know?

After Reverend Helsel’s message, Danny and Shawna sang Hallelujah Here Below, and Laura performed a solo of the hymn Victory in Jesus. Then, the congregation joined in on the singing with a hymn that was perfect for the occasion: Christ the Lord is Risen Today.

The service concluded around 8:00 a.m. with the Benediction given by Reverend Richard Helsel and the lowering of the flag by BSA Troop 51.

