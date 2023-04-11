James Irwin Cossel, age 79, was born in Connellsville, PA on December 29, 1943.

He died peacefully in his home in Shippenville, PA and moving on to his heavenly home on April 7, 2023.

Jim grew up and lived most of his life in the Connellsville, PA area.

He played and loved sports, especially football.

Jim enjoyed bicycling, lifting weights, hunting, fishing, and reminiscing about his red 68’ GTX.

He was a Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.

Jim was an avid lover of music.

He sang in the choir, played his bass guitar, and served as a youth leader in the Connellsville Church of God for several decades.

He delighted in spending time with his family and friends.

Jim was so proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.

He dearly loved his wife Donna.

His family cherishes the memories of his unending love for all, which was rooted in Jesus’ faithful love for him.



Jim was preceded in death by his Father Albert Walter Cossel October 3, 1907- July 17, 1972 of Connellseville, PA, his first Wife Mary Jane (Tony) Cossel, April 29, 1951 – July 17, 1986, of Connellsville, his mother Frances Marie Bitner January 28, 1910- December 20, 1988 of Connellsville, PA, his sister Marliss Jankey of Lorain, OH.



He is survived by Wife Donna K. Cossel, Children: son Troy (wife Shelli) Cossel, of Atlanta GA; Daughter Tara (husband David) Clark of Fishers, IN; Daughter Angela (husband Keith) Mitchell of Cochranton, PA; Daughter Tamara (husband Matthew) Lerch, of Shippenville, PA; Son Stephen (wife Helen) Black, of Stafford, VA.



Grandchildren Lena Moore (husband Vinny), Lexi Croyle (husband Brennen), Matthew Mitchell (wife Kaitlyn), Nathaniel Lerch, Tyler Cossel, Joshua Mitchell, Evelyn Lerch, Mary Jane Cossel, Lucia Clark, Isaac Lerch, Elijah Clark, Griffin Clark.



Friends and family will be received from 10am to 11am on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00am.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

