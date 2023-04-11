L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.

He had been a resident at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at the time of his passing following a lengthy battle of Alzheimer’s.

A special thanks to all that cared for him.

Zane was born in Harbourton, New Jersey on December 18, 1947.

He was born to the late Harry H. Harle and Mary E. Sylvester Harle.

He was a 1966 graduate of Central High School in Pennington, New Jersey.

Upon graduation, he moved to Florida with his mother.

He pursued his interest in construction by working for Pompano Lumber for many years.

It was at that time he met the love of his life, Doris Lechner.

Their marriage followed in 1969 and they were blessed with three sons.

Years later Zane moved his family to Pennsylvania where he was welcomed into the family’s construction business and sales with local lumber companies.

His love of the outdoors and sports was his biggest pleasure along with long walks in the woods and hunting with his sons.

He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball teams and of course watching the Miami Dolphins.

He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 53 years; his sons Alan (Cassie) Harle, Sean (Erika) Harle and Kevin (Sherri) Harle; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Along with his parents Zane was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters in law, Harry Harle, William “Bill” and Edith “Edie” Harle and George and Lois “Loey” Harle and a sister Naomi Winder.

The family will receive friends from 10 am to Noon on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Ketner of the Shippenville United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Shippenville.

May he rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Zane’s honor to the Shippenville United Methodist Church, 123 Main Street, Shippenville, PA 16254.

